"GMA3" Guest List: Pamela Adlon, Minka Kelly, and More to Appear Week of July 20th
The show also welcomes Tom Holland, Derek Hough, Johnathon Schaech, Jamie Goodrich, Haley Sacks, and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 20-24. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 20-24
- Monday, July 20
- Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill)
- 2026 Snack Awards with Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director)
- Science of You series with Becky Worley
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, July 21
- Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon)
- Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro)
- Science of You series with Becky Worley
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, July 22
- Tom Holland discusses Spider-Man: Brand New Day with George Stephanopoulos
- Science of You series with Becky Worley
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 23
- Johnathon Schaech (Blue Ridge)
- Jaime Goodrich (Unleashed)
- Haley Sacks “Mrs. Dow Jones” (Financial influencer)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 24
- GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Coco Jones
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Indianapolis Colts
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.