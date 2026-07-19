"GMA3" Guest List: Pamela Adlon, Minka Kelly, and More to Appear Week of July 20th

The show also welcomes Tom Holland, Derek Hough, Johnathon Schaech, Jamie Goodrich, Haley Sacks, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 20-24. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 20-24

  • Monday, July 20
    • Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill)
    • 2026 Snack Awards with Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director) 
    • Science of You series with Becky Worley
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, July 21
  • Wednesday, July 22
    • Tom Holland discusses Spider-Man: Brand New Day with George Stephanopoulos
    • Science of You series with Becky Worley
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, July 23
    • Johnathon Schaech (Blue Ridge)
    • Jaime Goodrich (Unleashed)
    • Haley Sacks “Mrs. Dow Jones” (Financial influencer)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 24
    • GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Coco Jones
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Indianapolis Colts
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.