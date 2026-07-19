"GMA3" Guest List: Pamela Adlon, Minka Kelly, and More to Appear Week of July 20th

The show also welcomes Tom Holland, Derek Hough, Johnathon Schaech, Jamie Goodrich, Haley Sacks, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 20-24. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 20-24

Monday, July 20 Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill) 2026 Snack Awards with Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director) Science of You series with Becky Worley ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, July 21 Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon) Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro) Science of You series with Becky Worley Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 22 Tom Holland discusses Spider-Man: Brand New Day with George Stephanopoulos Science of You series with Becky Worley ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 23 Johnathon Schaech (Blue Ridge) Jaime Goodrich (Unleashed) Haley Sacks “Mrs. Dow Jones” (Financial influencer) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 24 GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Coco Jones GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Indianapolis Colts The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



