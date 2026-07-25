"GMA3" Guest List: Emmy Rossum, Joe Buck, and More to Appear Week of July 27th

The show also welcomes the cast of "The Shards," Stassi Schroeder, Megan Hilty, A.J. and Avieon Terrell, and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 27-31. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 27-31

Monday, July 27 Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner and Graham Campbell (The Shards) Emmy Rossum (Furious) Chef Jae Lee ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, July 28 Joe Buck (ESPN Jeopardy!) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 29 Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney (House of Stassi) Ciara Lucas ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 30 Megan Hilty (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse) Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 31 Performance by Dan + Shay GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl with Atlanta Falcons’ A.J. and Avieon Terrell The Byrdies 2026 Awards The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



