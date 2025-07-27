"GMA3" Guest List: Nina Garcia, Manny Jacinto and More to Appear Week of July 28th

This week also features new and returning series The Right Stuff, "GMA" Health Alert, My Kind of Town, and Deals & Steals

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 28-August 1. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 28-August 1

Monday, July 28 Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons ( Freakier Friday ) My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss (Rebel Nell in Detroit) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, July 29 Chad Michael Murray ( Freakier Friday ) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto ABC Secret Sales with Dani Beckstrom (ABC7NY meteorologist) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, July 30 Manny Jacinto ( Freakier Frida y) My Kind of Town series with (La La Land Kind Cafe in Dallas) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, July 31 Nina Garcia (Editor-in-Chief of Elle ; Project Runway judge) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, August 1 Performance by Manuel Turizo James Monroe Iglehart ( SuperKitties ) “ 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.