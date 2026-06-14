"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Toy Story 5" and More to Appear Week of June 15th

Plus, Gin Blossoms, the nannies of "Million Dollar Nannies," Wallo267, Stanley Richards, and others also join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 15-19. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 15-19

Monday, June 15 Tim Allen and Tom Hanks discuss Toy Story 5 with George Stephanopoulos Performance from Gin Blossoms ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, June 16 PEOPLE Food Awards with Sonal Dutt (Editorial Director) Maggie Rulli (The Snare) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 17 Joan Cusack (Toy Story 5) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 18 Nannies Leah Barrs, Sydney Siegel, Tamaya Denae, and Jack McCann (Million Dollar Nannies) Greta Lee discusses Toy Story 5 with George Stephanopoulos Oprah Daily 2026 Travel O-Wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 19 Wallace “Wallo267” Peeples (Yes to You, No to Them: The Discipline of Saying No and the Freedom that Follows) Stanley Richards, the commissioner of the NYC Department of Corrections, sits down with Michael Strahan The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



