"GMA3" Guest List: Heidi Klum, Tony Hale, and More to Appear Week of June 1st

Plus, Barry Manilow, Sherry Cola, Derek Hough, the cast of "Alice and Steve," Rachel Beller, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 1-5. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 1-5

Monday, June 1 Tony Hale (Toy Story 5) Barry Manilow sits down with Chris Connelly Deals & Steals with Jason Wu, Christian Siriano, and Tory Johnson

Tuesday, June 2 Dr. Gillian Goddard (The Hormone Loop) Bakers behind the viral “dot cakes” ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, June 3 Performance from Carín León Rachel Beller (SpiceRack) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 4 Sherry Cola (Camp Rock 3) GMA YA June Book Club pick author Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 5 Heidi Klum (Project Runway) Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Hough (Professional dancers) Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker (Alice and Steve) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Oklahoma The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



