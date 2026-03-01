"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Scrubs," Joan Lunden and More to Appear Week of March 2nd

The show also welcomes Christina Applegate, Tu Bloom, Kara Jillian Brown, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 2-6. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

GMA3 Guests Week of March 2-6

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 2-6

  • Monday, March 2
    • Part 1 of Robin Roberts’ interview with Christina Applegate (You with the Sad Eyes)
    • Zach Braff and Donald Faison (Scrubs)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, March 3
    • Part 2 of Robin Roberts’ interview with Christina Applegate (You with the Sad Eyes)
    • Joan Lunden (JOAN: Life Beyond the Script)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, March 4
    • Tu Bloom (GRAMMY®’s botanical artist; Tips for keeping your flowers fresh)
    • Celebrating Holi: The Festival of Colors with Ashan Singh
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Thursday, March 5
  • Friday, March 6
    • Road to the Oscars: Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle Beauty Awards beauty editor)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.