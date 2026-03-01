"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Scrubs," Joan Lunden and More to Appear Week of March 2nd

The show also welcomes Christina Applegate, Tu Bloom, Kara Jillian Brown, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 2-6. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 2-6

Monday, March 2 Part 1 of Robin Roberts’ interview with Christina Applegate (You with the Sad Eyes) Zach Braff and Donald Faison (Scrubs) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, March 3 Part 2 of Robin Roberts’ interview with Christina Applegate (You with the Sad Eyes) Joan Lunden (JOAN: Life Beyond the Script) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, March 4 Tu Bloom (GRAMMY®’s botanical artist; Tips for keeping your flowers fresh) Celebrating Holi: The Festival of Colors with Ashan Singh Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, March 5 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Kansas Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, March 6 Road to the Oscars: Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle Beauty Awards beauty editor) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.