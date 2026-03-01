"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "Scrubs," Joan Lunden and More to Appear Week of March 2nd
The show also welcomes Christina Applegate, Tu Bloom, Kara Jillian Brown, and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 2-6. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 2-6
- Monday, March 2
- Part 1 of Robin Roberts’ interview with Christina Applegate (You with the Sad Eyes)
- Zach Braff and Donald Faison (Scrubs)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, March 3
- Part 2 of Robin Roberts’ interview with Christina Applegate (You with the Sad Eyes)
- Joan Lunden (JOAN: Life Beyond the Script)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, March 4
- Tu Bloom (GRAMMY®’s botanical artist; Tips for keeping your flowers fresh)
- Celebrating Holi: The Festival of Colors with Ashan Singh
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, March 5
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Kansas
- Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
- Friday, March 6
- Road to the Oscars: Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle Beauty Awards beauty editor)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.