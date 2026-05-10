"GMA3" Guest List: Lisa Ann Walter, Mark Ballas, and More to Appear Week of May 11th

The show also welcomes Chef Bobby Flay, Ty Pennington, Chris Perfetti, Guillermo Rodriguez, Matthew Schaefer, and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 11-15. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 11-15

Monday, May 11 Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro) Guillermo Rodriguez (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, May 12 Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Wednesday, May 13 Matthew Schaefer (Ice hockey player) Chef Bobby Flay (BBQ Brawl) Ty Pennington chats with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 14 GMA YA May Book Club pick author Sarah Dessen (Change of Plans) Haley Sacks (Future Rich Person) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 15 Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary; Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident) Lisa Hartman Black (When I Said I Do) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Idaho The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Vacuums)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.