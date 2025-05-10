“GMA3” Guest List: Stanley Tucci, Oliver Stark, and More to Appear Week of May 12th

Plus Friday’s show features a look at Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary with the kick-off to the year-long celebration.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 12th-16th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 12th-16th

Monday, May 12 Oliver Stark ( 9-1-1 ) Countdown to the GMA 5K with Chef Dan Churchill (Meal plans) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, May 13 Tia Carrere ( Lilo & Stitch ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, May 14 Performance by The 502s Robin Roberts and her siblings ( Lucy Sings on Lucy Street ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, May 15 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, May 16 Stanley Tucci ( Tucci in Italy ) GMA celebrates the Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.