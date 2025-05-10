“GMA3” Guest List: Stanley Tucci, Oliver Stark, and More to Appear Week of May 12th
Plus Friday’s show features a look at Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary with the kick-off to the year-long celebration.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 12th-16th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 12th-16th
- Monday, May 12
- Oliver Stark (9-1-1)
- Countdown to the GMA 5K with Chef Dan Churchill (Meal plans)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, May 13
- Tia Carrere (Lilo & Stitch)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, May 14
- Performance by The 502s
- Robin Roberts and her siblings (Lucy Sings on Lucy Street)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, May 15
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, May 16
- Stanley Tucci (Tucci in Italy)
- GMA celebrates the Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
