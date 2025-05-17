"GMA3" Guest List: Jonathan Groff, Cast of "Nine Perfect Strangers," and More to Appear Week of May 19th

Plus "Dancing with the Stars" season 34 cast reveal and Courtney B. Vance and Maia Kealoha from "Lilo & Stitch" also join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 19th-23rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 19th-23rd

Monday, May 19 Maya Feller (Dietitian) and Becky Worley (Best ways to get protein for breakfast and throughout the day) Rocsi Diaz ( Lilo & Stitch red carpet) Kara Jillian Brown ( InStyle Best Beauty Buys) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, May 20 Nicole Kidman, Murray Bartlett and Henry Golding ( Nine Perfect Strangers ) chat with Chris Connelly ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, May 21 Maia Kealoha ( Lilo & Stitch ) Nicky Campbell (Fashion influencer) sits down with Juju Chang ( Nightline co-anchor) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, May 22 Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast member reveal Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, May 23 Courtney B. Vance ( Lilo & Stitch ) Jonathan Groff and Gracie Lawrence (Broadway’s Just in Time ) Deal Drop Day’s with Lori Bergamotto (Memorial Day sales) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.