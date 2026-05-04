"GMA3" Guest List: Anthony Anderson, Kevin McKidd, and More to Appear Week of May 4th

Plus, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Cedric The Entertainer, Caro Claire Burke, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 4-8. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

GMA3 Guests Week of May 4-8

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 4-8

  • Monday, May 4
    • Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney talk Welcome to Wrexham with Kelley Carter 
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, May 5
    • Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer (AC Barbeque: The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling)
    • GMA April Book Club pick author Caro Claire Burke (Yesteryear)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, May 6
    • Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, May 7
  • Friday, May 8
    • Military Spouse Appreciation Day with Shelby Bateman
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Luggage) 
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.