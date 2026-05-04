"GMA3" Guest List: Anthony Anderson, Kevin McKidd, and More to Appear Week of May 4th

Plus, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Cedric The Entertainer, Caro Claire Burke, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 4-8. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 4-8

Monday, May 4 Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney talk Welcome to Wrexham with Kelley Carter Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, May 5 Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer (AC Barbeque: The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling) GMA April Book Club pick author Caro Claire Burke (Yesteryear) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, May 6 Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 7 Performance from the cast of Broadway’s The Lost Boys 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Washington Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, May 8 Military Spouse Appreciation Day with Shelby Bateman The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Luggage) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.