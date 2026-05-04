"GMA3" Guest List: Anthony Anderson, Kevin McKidd, and More to Appear Week of May 4th
Plus, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Cedric The Entertainer, Caro Claire Burke, and others join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 4-8. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 4-8
- Monday, May 4
- Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney talk Welcome to Wrexham with Kelley Carter
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, May 5
- Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer (AC Barbeque: The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling)
- GMA April Book Club pick author Caro Claire Burke (Yesteryear)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, May 6
- Kevin McKidd (Grey’s Anatomy)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, May 7
- Performance from the cast of Broadway’s The Lost Boys
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Washington
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, May 8
- Military Spouse Appreciation Day with Shelby Bateman
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Luggage)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.