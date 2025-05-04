"GMA3" Guest List: Anna Wintour, Joanna Gaines and More to Appear Week of May 5th
The Deals & Steals series focuses on Mother's Day gifts, and "Shop This Show" has looks from "Abbott Elementary."
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 5th-9th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 5th-9th
- Monday, May 5
- Anna Wintour discusses the Met Gala with Michael Strahan
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Celebrating AANHPI Month)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Rita V. Linkner
- Tuesday, May 6
- Joanna Gaines (Mini home renovations and Mother’s Day)
- Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Maya Feller and Becky Worley (Best ways to get protein for breakfast and throughout the day)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Rita V. Linkner
- Wednesday, May 7
- Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, May 8
- Chef Judy Joo (K-Quick: Korean Food in 30 Minutes or Less)
- Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Shop This Show Series (Featuring looks from Abbott Elementary)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, May 9
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Flower services for Mother’s Day)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
