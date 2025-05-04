"GMA3" Guest List: Anna Wintour, Joanna Gaines and More to Appear Week of May 5th

The Deals & Steals series focuses on Mother's Day gifts, and "Shop This Show" has looks from "Abbott Elementary."

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 5th-9th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 5th-9th

Monday, May 5 Anna Wintour discusses the Met Gala with Michael Strahan Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Celebrating AANHPI Month) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Rita V. Linkner

Tuesday, May 6 Joanna Gaines (Mini home renovations and Mother’s Day) Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Maya Feller and Becky Worley (Best ways to get protein for breakfast and throughout the day) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Rita V. Linkner

Wednesday, May 7 Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, May 8 Chef Judy Joo ( K-Quick: Korean Food in 30 Minutes or Less ) Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Shop This Show Series (Featuring looks from Abbott Elementary ) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, May 9 The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Flower services for Mother’s Day) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



