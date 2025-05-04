"GMA3" Guest List: Anna Wintour, Joanna Gaines and More to Appear Week of May 5th

The Deals & Steals series focuses on Mother's Day gifts, and "Shop This Show" has looks from "Abbott Elementary."

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 5th-9th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 5th-9th

  • Monday, May 5
    • Anna Wintour discusses the Met Gala with Michael Strahan
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Celebrating AANHPI Month)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Rita V. Linkner
  • Tuesday, May 6
    • Joanna Gaines (Mini home renovations and Mother’s Day)
    • Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Maya Feller and Becky Worley (Best ways to get protein for breakfast and throughout the day)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Rita V. Linkner
  • Wednesday, May 7
    • Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Thursday, May 8
    • Chef Judy Joo (K-Quick: Korean Food in 30 Minutes or Less)
    • Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Shop This Show Series (Featuring looks from Abbott Elementary)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
  • Friday, May 9
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Flower services for Mother’s Day)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

