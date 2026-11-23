Plus, America's Test Kitchen Thanksgiving Takeover, Thanksgiving Deals and Steals, Black Friday savings, and so much more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 23-27. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 23-27

Monday, November 23 Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 Kyla Pratt (A Proud Family Wizmas) David McCormack and Melanie Zanetti (Mickey+ Shorts: Mickey+ Bluey) America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Washington Commanders

Tuesday, November 24 Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 and discusses A Sweet Christmas Anniversary America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Morgan Bolling GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week Steal-Ebration with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, November 25 Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 Dancing with the Stars after-party Jamie Miller Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week Steal-Ebration with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 26 Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week Steal-Ebration with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 27 - Pre-empted

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



