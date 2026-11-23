"GMA3" Guests: Kyla Pratt, "Bluey" Stars, and More to Appear Week of November 23rd
Plus, America's Test Kitchen Thanksgiving Takeover, Thanksgiving Deals and Steals, Black Friday savings, and so much more.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 23-27. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 23-27
- Monday, November 23
- Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3
- Kyla Pratt (A Proud Family Wizmas)
- David McCormack and Melanie Zanetti (Mickey+ Shorts: Mickey+ Bluey)
- America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Washington Commanders
- Tuesday, November 24
- Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 and discusses A Sweet Christmas Anniversary
- America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Morgan Bolling
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions
- Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week Steal-Ebration with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, November 25
- Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3
- Dancing with the Stars after-party
- Jamie Miller
- Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week Steal-Ebration with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, November 26
- Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3
- America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas
- Deals & Steals: The Thanksgiving Week Steal-Ebration with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 27 - Pre-empted
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.