"GMA3" Guest List: Mario Lopez, Tony Danza, and More to Appear Week of November 30th
The show also welcomes Pedro Pascal, the casts of "Hexed" and "Avengers: Doomsday," Jeff Kinney, and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 30-December 4. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 30-December 4
- Monday, November 30
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Deals & Steals: Cyber Monday with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, December 1
- Pedro Pascal discusses Behemoth! with Rhiannon Ally
- The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly
- Erica Wark (Holiday fashion)
- Deals & Steals: Giving Tuesday with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, December 2
- Jeff Kinney (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway)
- Mario Lopez and Tony Danza (Three Generations, One Christmas)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, December 3
- Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, and Jodie Foster discuss Hexed with Chris Connelly
- Wellness Darties with Ashan Singh
- The Parent Trap series with Lori Bergamotto
- Dollar Store Meals with Becky Worley
- Friday, December 4 - Pre-empted
- Robert Downey Jr., Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, and Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Doomsday)
- Pastry Chef Edan Leshnick (Holiday sweet treats)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.