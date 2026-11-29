The show also welcomes Pedro Pascal, the casts of "Hexed" and "Avengers: Doomsday," Jeff Kinney, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 30-December 4. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 30-December 4

Monday, November 30 GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Deals & Steals: Cyber Monday with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, December 1 Pedro Pascal discusses Behemoth! with Rhiannon Ally The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly Erica Wark (Holiday fashion) Deals & Steals: Giving Tuesday with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, December 2 Jeff Kinney (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway) Mario Lopez and Tony Danza (Three Generations, One Christmas) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, December 3 Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, and Jodie Foster discuss Hexed with Chris Connelly Wellness Darties with Ashan Singh The Parent Trap series with Lori Bergamotto Dollar Store Meals with Becky Worley

Friday, December 4 - Pre-empted Robert Downey Jr., Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, and Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Doomsday) Pastry Chef Edan Leshnick (Holiday sweet treats) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



