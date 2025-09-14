"GMA3" Guest List: Judy Reyes, Michael Chiklis, and more to Appear Week of September 15th

Plus Stephanie Meyer stops by to discuss the 20th Anniversary of "Twilight;" and Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Lily James also join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 15-19. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 15-19

Monday, September 15 Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston ( The Morning Show ) Azeez Al-Shaair (Houston Texans linebacker) and Nick Caley (Offensive coordinator) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, September 16 Judy Reyes ( High Potential Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, September 17 Sharna Burgess (Ballroom dancer Dancing with the Stars Stephenie Meyer discusses 20 years of Twilight Dancing with the Stars premiere recap with Ginger Zee Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, September 18 Kyle Bary and Angela Grovey ( Reasonable Doubt 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, September 19 Lily James ( Swiped Michael Chiklis ( The Senior ) Monday Night Football The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.