"GMA3" Guest List: Judy Reyes, Michael Chiklis, and more to Appear Week of September 15th

Plus Stephanie Meyer stops by to discuss the 20th Anniversary of "Twilight;" and Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Lily James also join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 15-19. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 15-19

  • Monday, September 15
    • Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
    • Azeez Al-Shaair (Houston Texans linebacker) and Nick Caley (Offensive coordinator)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, September 16
    • Judy Reyes (High Potential)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, September 17
    • Sharna Burgess (Ballroom dancer Dancing with the Stars)
    • Stephenie Meyer discusses 20 years of Twilight
    • Dancing with the Stars premiere recap with Ginger Zee
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton 
  • Thursday, September 18
  • Friday, September 19
    • Lily James (Swiped)
    • Michael Chiklis (The Senior)
    • Monday Night Football preview with Courtney Cronin (ESPN reporter)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

