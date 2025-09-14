"GMA3" Guest List: Judy Reyes, Michael Chiklis, and more to Appear Week of September 15th
Plus Stephanie Meyer stops by to discuss the 20th Anniversary of "Twilight;" and Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Lily James also join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 15-19. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 15-19
- Monday, September 15
- Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Azeez Al-Shaair (Houston Texans linebacker) and Nick Caley (Offensive coordinator)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, September 16
- Judy Reyes (High Potential)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, September 17
- Sharna Burgess (Ballroom dancer Dancing with the Stars)
- Stephenie Meyer discusses 20 years of Twilight
- Dancing with the Stars premiere recap with Ginger Zee
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, September 18
- Kyle Bary and Angela Grovey (Reasonable Doubt)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in North Carolina
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, September 19
- Lily James (Swiped)
- Michael Chiklis (The Senior)
- Monday Night Football preview with Courtney Cronin (ESPN reporter)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
