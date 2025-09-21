"GMA3" Guest List: Lionel Richie, Glen Powell and More to Appear Week of September 22nd

The show also welcomes Kaitlin Olson, the winner of "Project Runway," John Quiñones, and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 22-26. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 22-26

Monday, September 22 Chef Christian Petroni ( Parm to Table ) Mike Greenberg and Paul Hembekides ( Got Your Legends ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 23 Kevin O’Leary ( Shark Tank ) Chef Melissa King ( Cook Like a King ) John Quiñones ( Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist)

Wednesday, September 24 Kaitlin Olson ( High Potential ) Performance by P1Harmony GMA celebrates Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a street food extravaganza Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 25 Lionel Richie ( Truly ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 26 Winner of Project Runway Robert Herjavec ( Shark Tank ) Glen Powell ( Chad Powers ) SEC weekend preview with Elle Duncan Chef James Fu (National Dumpling Day; Din Tai Fung 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.