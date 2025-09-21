"GMA3" Guest List: Lionel Richie, Glen Powell and More to Appear Week of September 22nd
The show also welcomes Kaitlin Olson, the winner of "Project Runway," John Quiñones, and more.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 22-26. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 22-26
- Monday, September 22
- Chef Christian Petroni (Parm to Table)
- Mike Greenberg and Paul Hembekides (Got Your Legends)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, September 23
- Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
- Chef Melissa King (Cook Like a King)
- John Quiñones (Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist)
- Wednesday, September 24
- Kaitlin Olson (High Potential)
- Performance by P1Harmony
- GMA celebrates Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a street food extravaganza
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 25
- Lionel Richie (Truly)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 26
- Winner of Project Runway
- Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- SEC weekend preview with Elle Duncan
- Chef James Fu (National Dumpling Day; Din Tai Fung)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Rhode Island
