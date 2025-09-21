"GMA3" Guest List: Lionel Richie, Glen Powell and More to Appear Week of September 22nd

The show also welcomes Kaitlin Olson, the winner of "Project Runway," John Quiñones, and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 22-26. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 22-26

  • Monday, September 22
    • Chef Christian Petroni (Parm to Table)
    • Mike Greenberg and Paul Hembekides (Got Your Legends)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, September 23
    • Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
    • Chef Melissa King (Cook Like a King)
    • John Quiñones (Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist)
  • Wednesday, September 24
    • Kaitlin Olson (High Potential)
    • Performance by P1Harmony
    • GMA celebrates Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a street food extravaganza
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson 
  • Thursday, September 25
    • Lionel Richie (Truly)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 26

