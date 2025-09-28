"GMA3" Guest List: Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Paul Hollywood and More to Appear Week of September 29th

This week includes a celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Day; "GMA" Health Alerts, Shop "GMA" and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 29-October 3. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 29-October 3

  • Monday, September 29
    • Katie George (Monday Night Football)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, September 30
    • Arash Hashemi (Founder of Shred Happens)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, October 1
    • Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)
    • Chef Paul Hollywood (Celebrate: Joyful Baking All Year Round)
    • 40 Years of Pink: The State of Breast Cancer with Dr. Alpa Patel
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson 
  • Thursday, October 2
  • Friday, October 3
    • GMA celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Day with Dr. Tara Narula, Dr. Monique James and Dr. Shanthi Sivendran
    • Back to Basics with Sally Holmes (InStyle magazine Editor-in-Chief)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

