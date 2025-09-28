"GMA3" Guest List: Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Paul Hollywood and More to Appear Week of September 29th

This week includes a celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Day; "GMA" Health Alerts, Shop "GMA" and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 29-October 3. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 29-October 3

Monday, September 29 Katie George ( Monday Night Football ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, September 30 Arash Hashemi (Founder of Shred Happens) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, October 1 Maksim Chmerkovskiy ( Dancing with the Stars ) Chef Paul Hollywood ( Celebrate: Joyful Baking All Year Round ) 40 Years of Pink: The State of Breast Cancer with Dr. Alpa Patel Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 2 Benny Safdie and Mark Kerr ( The Smashing Machine ) Jeneva Rose ( Dating After the End of the World ) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Shop GMA series with Milly Almodovar

Friday, October 3 GMA celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Day with Dr. Tara Narula, Dr. Monique James and Dr. Shanthi Sivendran Back to Basics with Sally Holmes ( InStyle magazine Editor-in-Chief) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



