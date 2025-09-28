"GMA3" Guest List: Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Paul Hollywood and More to Appear Week of September 29th
This week includes a celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Day; "GMA" Health Alerts, Shop "GMA" and more.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 29-October 3. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 29-October 3
- Monday, September 29
- Katie George (Monday Night Football)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, September 30
- Arash Hashemi (Founder of Shred Happens)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, October 1
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)
- Chef Paul Hollywood (Celebrate: Joyful Baking All Year Round)
- 40 Years of Pink: The State of Breast Cancer with Dr. Alpa Patel
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 2
- Benny Safdie and Mark Kerr (The Smashing Machine)
- Jeneva Rose (Dating After the End of the World)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Vermont
- Shop GMA series with Milly Almodovar
- Friday, October 3
- GMA celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Day with Dr. Tara Narula, Dr. Monique James and Dr. Shanthi Sivendran
- Back to Basics with Sally Holmes (InStyle magazine Editor-in-Chief)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.