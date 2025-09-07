"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "The Morning Show" and More to Appear Week of September 8th
The show also welcomes Marilu Henner, Christopher Gorham, the cast of "Electric Bloom" and more!
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 8-12. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 8-12
- Monday, September 8
- Marilu Henner (A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, September 9
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Wednesday, September 10
- Jeremy Irons (The Morning Show)
- Lumi Pollack, Carmen Sanchez and Ruby Marino (Electric Bloom)
- Christopher Gorham (Tempest)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, September 11
- Corey Hawkins (The Man in My Basement)
- Parenting Playbook: Back to School with Maya Feller (dietitian), Ericka Sóuter (parenting expert) and Dr. Dave Anderson
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, September 12
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in New York
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.