"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "The Morning Show" and More to Appear Week of September 8th

The show also welcomes Marilu Henner, Christopher Gorham, the cast of "Electric Bloom" and more!

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 8-12. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 8-12

Monday, September 8 Marilu Henner ( A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story ) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, September 9 Karen Pittman ( The Morning Show ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Wednesday, September 10 Jeremy Irons ( The Morning Show ) Lumi Pollack, Carmen Sanchez and Ruby Marino ( Electric Bloom ) Christopher Gorham ( Tempest ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, September 11 Corey Hawkins ( The Man in My Basement ) Parenting Playbook: Back to School with Maya Feller (dietitian), Ericka Sóuter (parenting expert) and Dr. Dave Anderson Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, September 12 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



