"GMA3" Guest List: Cast of "The Morning Show" and More to Appear Week of September 8th

The show also welcomes Marilu Henner, Christopher Gorham, the cast of "Electric Bloom" and more!

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 8-12. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 8-12

  • Monday, September 8
    • Marilu Henner (A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, September 9
    • Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
  • Wednesday, September 10
    • Jeremy Irons (The Morning Show)
    • Lumi Pollack, Carmen Sanchez and Ruby Marino (Electric Bloom)
    • Christopher Gorham (Tempest)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton 
  • Thursday, September 11
    • Corey Hawkins (The Man in My Basement)
    • Parenting Playbook: Back to School with Maya Feller (dietitian), Ericka Sóuter (parenting expert) and Dr. Dave Anderson
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
  • Friday, September 12

