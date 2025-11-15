"GMA3" Guest List: Jason Bateman, Vivica A. Fox, and More to Appear Week of November 17th

The show also welcomes Sebastian Maniscalco, Shakira, Melanie C., Chefs Anna Francese Gass, Samin Nosrat and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 17-21. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 17-21

Monday, November 17 Chef Anna Francese Gass (Sheet pan recipes for Thanksgiving) Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily’s creative director) and Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, November 18 Vivica A. Fox (The Christmas Campaign) Chef Samin Nosrat (Good Things) Deals & Steals: Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman and Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, November 19 Melanie C (Sweat) Lara Spencer goes behind the scenes at the The 59th Annual CMA Awards with Lainey Wilson Zootopia 2 toys with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 20 Sebastian Maniscalco (It Ain’t Right) Shakira talks Zootopia 2 with Janai Norman Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 21 Jason Bateman talks Zootopia 2 with Chris Connelly 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Illinois Holiday cards with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.