YouTube Animated Hit "Gracie's Corner" is Coming to Disney+ and Disney Jr.
The YouTube series already has nearly 10 billion lifetime views.
YouTube animated sensation Gracie's Corner is coming to Disney+ and Disney Jr. thanks to a new global deal.
What's Happening:
- The highly successful YouTube-originated animated sing-along series Gracie's Corner is coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+.
- The Gracie's Corner YouTube channel has amassed 6.3 million subscribers and nearly 10 billion lifetime views since it launched five years ago.
- Disney's acquisition includes both global linear and streaming rights, and will being over 120 shorts and 18 themed compilations to the Disney platforms.
- The deal also includes an agreement between Disney and Gracie's Corner creators, the Hollingsworths, to develop brand-new, original content.
- Gracie's Corner will debut on Disney+ on Monday, June 15th in the US and select international markets and the same day on Disney Jr. at 7:00am ET/PT, as well as Disney Jr. on Demand.
- After the initial drop on Disney+ of 68 shorts and seven compilations, more will continue to be released globally through the year.
- Gracie's Corner was created as a family collaboration by married university professors Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth and Dr. Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth and their young daughter, Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth.
- The series reimagines beloved nursery rhymes through singalong versions, alongside original educational songs like “Good Morning Song,” “Veggie Dance” and “Play Outside.”
- Gracie's Corner has previously received tie-in books thanks to a deal with HarperCollins and led to a national live tour, Gracie’s Corner Live, in 2025.
- In a new article in the Washington Post, the Hollingsworths recount the genesis of Gracie's Corner, which they were inspired to make when they were at home with their daughter in the early days of COVID-19, watching educational videos with her. Javoris ended up asking Arlene, “Did you realize that none of the characters look like our children?”
- The show features a fictionalized animated version of Gracie and her family. The real Graceyn, now 13, said she was ecstatic to hear Gracie's Corner was joining Disney, proclaiming, "Disney, Disney. The one that makes all the princess movies and everything. It was really surprising.”
- Javoris recalled that when he first received a LinkedIn message from a Disney executive looking to contact him, “I thought it was a prank. There’s no way Disney is reaching out to us.”
- Along with nominations for multiple other awards, Gracie's Corner has won four NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Children’s Program (2025, 2026) and Outstanding Animated Series (2025, 2026).
What They're Saying:
- Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “Gracie’s Corner reflects so much of what families already love about our preschool lineup – music, heart, playful learning and characters that kids want to engage with again and again. The series brings a vibrant, music-driven world that encourages kids to sing, dance and learn, and we’re proud to introduce it to even more young fans around the world on Disney+ and Disney Jr.”
- Dr. Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth and Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth, co-creators of Gracie's Corner: “When we started Gracie’s Corner six years ago, we never imagined this journey would lead to collaborating with Disney on original content, and we certainly never imagined seeing our work on Disney Jr. and Disney+. What began as our family's passion for creating fun, educational content has grown beyond our wildest dreams. Seeing children and families sing, dance, learn and create lasting memories together through our music is the heart of our mission. We are honored to partner with Disney to continue bringing joyful stories to families around the world. We’re excited about what we can build together and the impact these stories can have on the next generation.”
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