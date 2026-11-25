Disney’s “Hexed” Looks to Animation’s Magical Past in New Video
The creatives looked to (let's be real, probably all of the) past animated classics.
Magic has taken many forms in Disney Animation, and a new video looks at how the studio’s artists drew on that history while making their latest feature, Hexed.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios has showcased a new video showcasing the legacy of the idea of magic in their films, and how that legacy is carried over into a literal world of magic in their new movie, Hexed.
- In the video, Animation Research Library design manager Justin Hilden discusses the role magic has played in the studio’s storytelling and how filmmakers looked to its past for Hexed.
- Directors Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn, production designer Lorelay Bové and character art director Bill Schwab expand on how they used the Animation Research Library while developing the film.
- This also includes an emphasis on Disney’s more magical classics like Fantasia, The Sword in the Stone, and newer hits featuring magic like Frozen and Encanto.
- As we reported previously, Bové has explained that Hexe’s design language uses stacked triangles inspired by a witch’s hat. The pointed forms contrast with the flatter, more square shapes of Billie’s hometown of Plainsville, Ohio.
- In the film, Billie, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, discovers her magical abilities and travels to Hexe, where she and her mother Alice, voiced by Rashida Jones, uncover family secrets. Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, while Walton Goggins lends his voice to Beef Roger Crummchuk.
- Hexed is now playing in theaters everywhere and you can check out the new video below.
The Movie:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hexed follows Billie, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl who discovers secret magical abilities that send her on a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into the vast witch realm of Hexe.
- Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice, the two uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
- Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino, Hexed is now playing in theaters everywhere.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com