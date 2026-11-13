Photos/Videos: Disney Brings Magical World Premiere of "Hexed" to the El Capitan Theatre

"Hexed" is set to hit theaters on November 25th.

Tonight, November 12th, Disney hosted the World Premiere of their latest animated adventure Hexed at Hollywood’s historic El Capitan Theatre.

What’s Happening:

November is one of the best months to be a Disney fan, as it is tradition for the House of Mouse to debut their latest animated feature film.

This year, Disney is taking fans into the magical world of Hexed, and tonight, November 12th, they hosted the World Premiere at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre.

Covering the entirety of Hollywood Boulevard in purple carpet, the event kicked off with an exciting pre-party filled with different snacks, treats, and makeovers.

There were also tons of fun displays bringing the World of Witches to attendees.

The real fun began when several of the film’s stars arrived.

Of course, I’m talking about Bucket the cauldron!

Adorned in a purple bow tie, Bucket waved to onlookers as he moved through the premiere.

Billie, the film’s main character, was also meeting fans ahead of the screening. Billie will meet guests at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World soon!

The screening is currently ongoing, so stay tuned to Laughing Place as first reactions begin pouring in later tonight.

The new animated adventure follows Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), an unconventional teenager who discovers she has magical powers, sending her and her mother (voiced by Rashida Jones) on a journey into a mysterious world of witches!

Hexed arrives in theaters November 25!

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