Yvette Nicole Brown Brings Disney's "Hexed" to a Cleveland Cavaliers Game

Disney's new animated feature Hexed will be hitting theaters in just a couple of weeks. As the marketing for the film builds, you can expect to see it everywhere, including at NBA games, apparently. Disney mainstay Yvette Nicole Brown recently went to a Cleveland Cavaliers game, and she brought Hexed along to do some magic.

What's Happening:

The Cleveland Cavaliers NBA team shared a photo of Yvette Nicole Brown, who attended the team's game last night. The frequent Disney collaborator was showing her Disney side with a Hexed sweatshirt.

Yvette Nicole Brown is here to cheer on the Cavs!



Be sure to go see HEXED in theaters November 25th.@RocketOTD | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xM0IQUOwPl — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 6, 2026

While Yvette Nicole Brown is an unapologetic Disney fan and could have worn the sweatshirt just for the heck of it, it's more likely she was doing a bit of quiet advertising for the film.

Brown has previously confirmed that she appears in Hexed, though the size of her role is unclear.

The Community star previously had a voice cameo in Zootopia 2, and it sounds like her appearance in Hexed will be something similar.

The Disney animation Twitter account certainly wasn't going to let the moment go by. It responded to the image with a comment of its own. The magic doesn't stop there ✨ — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 7, 2026

Cleveland won the game, so perhaps the Hexed magic was a good luck charm.

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