Yvette Nicole Brown Brings Disney's "Hexed" to a Cleveland Cavaliers Game

The magic of "Hexed" invades the NBA
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Disney's new animated feature Hexed will be hitting theaters in just a couple of weeks. As the marketing for the film builds, you can expect to see it everywhere, including at NBA games, apparently. Disney mainstay Yvette Nicole Brown recently went to a Cleveland Cavaliers game, and she brought Hexed along to do some magic.

What's Happening:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers NBA team shared a photo of Yvette Nicole Brown, who attended the team's game last night. The frequent Disney collaborator was showing her Disney side with a Hexed sweatshirt.

  • While Yvette Nicole Brown is an unapologetic Disney fan and could have worn the sweatshirt just for the heck of it, it's more likely she was doing a bit of quiet advertising for the film.
  • Brown has previously confirmed that she appears in Hexed, though the size of her role is unclear.
  • The Community star previously had a voice cameo in Zootopia 2, and it sounds like her appearance in Hexed will be something similar.
  • The Disney animation Twitter account certainly wasn't going to let the moment go by. It responded to the image with a comment of its own.
  • Cleveland won the game, so perhaps the Hexed magic was a good luck charm.

More Hexed News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey