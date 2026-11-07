Yvette Nicole Brown Brings Disney's "Hexed" to a Cleveland Cavaliers Game
The magic of "Hexed" invades the NBA
Disney's new animated feature Hexed will be hitting theaters in just a couple of weeks. As the marketing for the film builds, you can expect to see it everywhere, including at NBA games, apparently. Disney mainstay Yvette Nicole Brown recently went to a Cleveland Cavaliers game, and she brought Hexed along to do some magic.
What's Happening:
- The Cleveland Cavaliers NBA team shared a photo of Yvette Nicole Brown, who attended the team's game last night. The frequent Disney collaborator was showing her Disney side with a Hexed sweatshirt.
- While Yvette Nicole Brown is an unapologetic Disney fan and could have worn the sweatshirt just for the heck of it, it's more likely she was doing a bit of quiet advertising for the film.
- Brown has previously confirmed that she appears in Hexed, though the size of her role is unclear.
- The Community star previously had a voice cameo in Zootopia 2, and it sounds like her appearance in Hexed will be something similar.
- The Disney animation Twitter account certainly wasn't going to let the moment go by. It responded to the image with a comment of its own.
- Cleveland won the game, so perhaps the Hexed magic was a good luck charm.
More Hexed News:
- Check out the latest trailer for Hexed before it hits theaters.
- Tickets for Hexed are now on sale.
- Early box office projections for the film are looking quite strong.