Hudson Stone's Latest Single Due Out Next Month
The "Camp Rock 3" Star sings about an emotional breakup
Camp Rock 3 star and featured performer during the Worlds Collide Concert Tour, Hudson Stone, has a new solo single on the way.
What's Happening:
- Camp Rock 3 star, singer, and songwriter Hudson Stone has announced his new single, “world apart,” coming from Hollywood Records.
- Stone announced the single while in Nashville, where he was filming its music video during a break from the Worlds Collide Concert Tour.
- Written by Stone, Sophie Alexandra Tweed-Simmons (Alan Walker, Yellow Claw) and Simon Oscroft (almost monday, OneRepublic), the song explores the emotional aftermath of a relationship and questions that linger when things fall apart.
- “world apart” follows Stone’s singles “Overthinker” and “Talk," and continues to showcase his distinctive vocals and guitar-driven sound.
- Devotees may recall that a live performance video for “Talk” was filmed across several Worlds Collide tour dates.
- Stone’s tour performances also include songs from Camp Rock 3, in which he stars. The tour brings together music from the Camp Rock, Descendants and ZOMBIES franchises and is set to continue in Europe in 2027.
- “world apart” is set to release on December 10.
What They're Saying:
- Hudson Stone: “I wrote this song six hours after getting my heart smashed for the first time ever. I had fallen in love for the first time, and she broke it off for reasons I didn’t understand. I guess we were just fighting off the inevitable. I had been up all night feeling a pain I can’t even describe, but decided to go into the studio that morning, and this is what I wrote. For me at least, this song is the perfect representation of heartbreak. Good things rise and fall, but I think that’s what songwriting is about. Capturing those moments, even the ones that hurt.”
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