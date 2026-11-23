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I wrote this song six hours after getting my heart smashed for the first time ever. I had fallen in love for the first time, and she broke it off for reasons I didn’t understand. I guess we were just fighting off the inevitable. I had been up all night feeling a pain I can’t even describe, but decided to go into the studio that morning, and this is what I wrote. For me at least, this song is the perfect representation of heartbreak. Good things rise and fall, but I think that’s what songwriting is about. Capturing those moments, even the ones that hurt.”