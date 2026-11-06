Hudson Stone Releases Live Performance Video for “Talk”
The singer's second single is a highlight of the Worlds Collide Concert Tour setlist.
Hudson Stone is celebrating his 15th birthday with the release of his brand new music video “Talk – Live From the Worlds Collide Concert Tour.”
What’s Happening:
- Up and coming Disney star Hudson Stone has had a massive year, and is kicking off his next one with a bang.
- In celebration of his 15th birthday, Hudson Stone has debuted his new music video “Talk – Live From the Worlds Collide Concert Tour.”
- The video, which highlights Hudson’s guitar-forward sound, was filmed over the span of several Worlds Collide tour dates.
- Stone's latest single, “Talk,” was co-written alongside Josh Varnadore, Coleton Rubin, and Simon Oscroft, who have worked with OneRepublic and almost monday.
- The song follows his debut single, “Overthinker,” which was featured on Rolling Stone's Songs You Need to Know list.
- Stone's music has accumulated more than 15 million combined streams as he continues to grow his audience and establish his sound.
- Hudson recently starred in Camp Rock 3 and is set to be a part of Disney’s upcoming reimagining of The Mickey Mouse Club.
- Raised in Los Angeles, Hudson began playing guitar at age five and draws inspiration from his Australian and Korean heritage.
- Hudson dropped his first ever music video for “Talk” back in October, so make sure you check that out as well!
- You can also check out our video of his performance of “Talk” from the Worlds Collide tour.
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