Hudson Stone Releases Live Performance Video for “Talk”

The singer's second single is a highlight of the Worlds Collide Concert Tour setlist.

Hudson Stone is celebrating his 15th birthday with the release of his brand new music video “Talk – Live From the Worlds Collide Concert Tour.”

What’s Happening:

Up and coming Disney star Hudson Stone has had a massive year, and is kicking off his next one with a bang.

In celebration of his 15th birthday, Hudson Stone has debuted his new music video “Talk – Live From the Worlds Collide Concert Tour.”

The video, which highlights Hudson’s guitar-forward sound, was filmed over the span of several Worlds Collide tour dates.

Stone's latest single, “Talk,” was co-written alongside Josh Varnadore, Coleton Rubin, and Simon Oscroft, who have worked with OneRepublic and almost monday.

The song follows his debut single, “Overthinker,” which was featured on Rolling Stone's Songs You Need to Know list.

Stone's music has accumulated more than 15 million combined streams as he continues to grow his audience and establish his sound.

Hudson recently starred in Camp Rock 3 and is set to be a part of Disney’s upcoming reimagining of The Mickey Mouse Club.

Raised in Los Angeles, Hudson began playing guitar at age five and draws inspiration from his Australian and Korean heritage.

Hudson dropped his first ever music video for “Talk” back in October, so make sure you check that out as well!

You can also check out our video of his performance of “Talk” from the Worlds Collide tour.

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