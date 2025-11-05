Back to School: Hulu and American High Announce Cast of Upcoming Feature "Never Change!"
The new cast also features Sofia Black-D'Elia from Hulu's series "Single Drunk Female"
Hulu and American High have announced the cast for the upcoming feature film, Never Change!, with Single Drunk Female’s Sofia Black-D’Elia leading the pack.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu and American High have announced the cast for their upcoming feature film Never Change!.
- Sofia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female, The Mick), Carmen Christopher (The Bear, English Teacher), Jo Firestone (The Singles Retreat, Joe Pera Talks with You), and Gary Richardson (Saturday Night Live, That Damn Michael Che) will join John Reynolds (OH, HI!, Search Party), who also wrote and executive produced the new film.
- Sofia Black-D’Elia will play Katie Cartwright
- Carmen Christopher will play Tedi Mayo
- Jo Firestone will play Amelia Nadler
- John Reynolds will play Sunny Football
- Gary Richardson will play Curtis Eldridge
- Written by Reynolds and based on a story he developed with director Marty Schousboe (Joe Pera Talks with You, A Maine Movie), Never Change! is being filmed in Syracuse, New York, using the American High campus and surrounding areas as its backdrop.
- The film follows the 2005 graduating class of North Meadows High School, who had their senior year cut short due to a disastrous tornado that wrecked half the school. Now in their mid-30s they’re being forced to return home and finish high school once and for all. Old flames, second chances, hidden secrets, this is what nightmares are made of.
- Sofia Black-D’Elia starred as the titular character opposite Ally Sheedy in Leslye Headland and Jenni Konner’s Freeform/Hulu comedy series, Single Drunk Female. The series premiered with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes becoming the most-watched Freeform comedy series premiere on Hulu, and achieving the second-best performance overall for a Freeform series premiere on the platform.
- With the film currently in production, there is no release date announced at this time.
A Unique Production:
- American High is a unique production company that signed a deal with Hulu back in 2019 and renewed in 2023, specialising in teen-/high-school-set comedies and also short-form social-media content aimed at Gen Z.
- Never Change! Is next among them, being filmed at their high school campus that was purchased by the company in 2017, turning it into a production facility and studio space.
- The mission of the production company is to “Do for this generation what John Hughes did for the audiences of the 1980s” – meaning authentic, high-school-based stories with diverse characters.
