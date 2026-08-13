"Huz: Drawn to Life" Arrives on Disney+ Ahead of Special D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Panel

The film debuted on PBS SoCal earlier this year.

After being called a "new Disney+ documentary" during an announcement of programming for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, thanks to its director, Disney Legend Don Hahn, we now know when the movie will arrive on Disney+.

What's Happening:

Disney Legend and director Don Hahn has taken to social media to share that his new documentary, Huz: Drawn to Life, will be available on Disney+ sooner than you might think.

Having originally debuted earlier this year on PBS SoCal, anchoring their Black History Month programming, the film focuses on and celebrates the groundbreaking career of Ron Husband, the first Black “Animator” at the Walt Disney Animation Studios, bringing his creative legacy during a pivotal era in animation history - Disney’s animation renaissance of the 80s and 90s

Sidebar: “Animator” is in quotes, as some will be quick to point out that Floyd Norman worked at the studio before Husband, though he was never technically titled an animator, giving that honor to Husband.

The film, from Disney Legend Don Hahn, examines creativity, resilience and the enduring power of mentorship, at a moment when conversations around these topics are continuing to reshape the entertainment industry.

Previously, the film had only been available on PBS SoCal and the PBS app for about a month before seemingly being lost to the ether, before it was called "a new Disney+ documentary" in the recent lineup reveal for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place this weekend.

As part of the event, a special panel celebrating the film will be featured on August 16.

While we initially suspected that panel is where they would reveal when the film would debut on Disney+, Hahn himself shared on social media that Huz: Drawn to Life will arrive on Disney+ on Friday, August 14.

You can find out what we thought of the new film from its February debut in our Huz: Drawn to Life review.