ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - Carousel of Progress, Classic Cartoons, Hulu Horror, and Much More (Week Ending May 30, 2026)

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With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

Answer all of the questions below (and no cheating by clicking the links ahead of time!), then submit to see your score and learn more about each story. Good luck!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 5/30/26 Question 1: What year will Act I of the updated Carousel of Progress 1975 1964 1955 1969 Question 2: Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the 25th anniversary of what iconic film franchise this summer? Back to the Future Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Fast & Furious The Mummy TW9yZSA8YSBocmVmPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vcGFya3MvdXNoLW1lZ2EtbW92aWUtc3VtbWVyLTIwMjYvIj5oZXJlPC9hPg== Question 3: Mickey’s of Glendale is once again releasing a new Muppets-themed collection – but which Muppet is it focusing on this time? Kermit the Frog Swedish Chef Uncle Deadly Scooter Question 4: Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course has added a statue featuring which of the seven dwarfs? Grumpy Sneezy Happy Dopey VGhlIHN0YXR1ZSBpcyBwYXJ0IG9mIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5sYXVnaGluZ3BsYWNlLmNvbS9kaXNuZXktcGFya3MvZ3J1bXB5LXN0YXR1ZS1tYWdub2xpYS1nb2xmLWNvdXJzZS8iPkdydW1weSBHYXVudGxldDwvYT4gLSBob2xlcyAxNCwgMTUsIDE2LCBhbmQgMTc= Question 5: Which classic early 2000s Disney cartoon series finally arrived on Disney+ this week? Teacher's Pet The Weekenders Recess American Dragon: Jake Long TGVhcm4gbW9yZSBhYm91dCB0aGUgc2VyaWVzIGluIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vd3d3LmxhdWdoaW5ncGxhY2UuY29tL2Rpc25leS1lbnRlcnRhaW5tZW50L3RoZS13ZWVrZW5kZXJzLWRpc25leS1wbHVzLWZlYXR1cmUvIj5Ub255J3MgZmVhdHVyZTwvYT4= Question 6: A new sipper is coming to Disneyland in June, featuring which character from The Princess and the Frog? Naveen Louis Mama Odie Tiana QW5kIGl0IGxvb2tzIGxpa2UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LXBhcmtzL2Rpc25leWxhbmQtbG91aXMtc2lwcGVyLyI+aGUgcGxheXMgbXVzaWM8L2E+Lg== Question 7: Toy Story 5 teamed up with what pizza chain to offer pop-up experiences across the globe? Papa Johns Domino’s Cici's Pizza Pizza Hut Question 8: What recent Disney-produced horror film made its Hulu debut this week? Ready or Not 2: Here I Come Psycho Killer Send Help The Hand That Rocks the Cradle Question 9: A new Baby Care Center opened in which section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Sunset Blvd. Hollywood Blvd. Toy Story Land Walt Disney Studios Courtyard U2VlIG1vcmUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LXBhcmtzL25ldy1iYWJ5LWNhcmUtY2VudGVyLWhvbGx5d29vZC1zdHVkaW9zLyI+aGVyZTwvYT4= Submit Answers Your Results Try Again