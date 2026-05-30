ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - Carousel of Progress, Classic Cartoons, Hulu Horror, and Much More (Week Ending May 30, 2026)

Be sure to share your score with us @laughing_place!

With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!  

Answer all of the questions below (and no cheating by clicking the links ahead of time!), then submit to see your score and learn more about each story. Good luck!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 5/30/26

Question 1: What year will Act I of the updated Carousel of Progress

Question 1

Question 2: Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the 25th anniversary of what iconic film franchise this summer?

Question 2

Question 3: Mickey’s of Glendale is once again releasing a new Muppets-themed collection – but which Muppet is it focusing on this time?

Question 3

Question 4: Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course has added a statue featuring which of the seven dwarfs?

Question 4

Question 5: Which classic early 2000s Disney cartoon series finally arrived on Disney+ this week?

Question 5

Question 6: A new sipper is coming to Disneyland in June, featuring which character from The Princess and the Frog?

Question 6

Question 7: Toy Story 5 teamed up with what pizza chain to offer pop-up experiences across the globe?

Question 7

Question 8: What recent Disney-produced horror film made its Hulu debut this week?

Question 8

Question 9: A new Baby Care Center opened in which section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

Question 9

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