ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - Carousel of Progress, Classic Cartoons, Hulu Horror, and Much More (Week Ending May 30, 2026)
Be sure to share your score with us @laughing_place!
With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!
Answer all of the questions below (and no cheating by clicking the links ahead of time!), then submit to see your score and learn more about each story. Good luck!
ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 5/30/26
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