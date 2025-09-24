Jim Henson Company Auction Includes Items from Several Muppet Movies, “Labryrinth,” “The Dark Crystal” Series and More
Julien’s Auction is making pieces of TV and cinema history available for the first time.
The Jim Henson Company is partnering with Julien’s Auctions for a first-ever auction of unique pieces from Henson-produced projects through the decades, including several Muppet movies and much more.
What’s Happening:
- Julien’s Auctions has announced The Jim Henson Company 70th Anniversary Auction.
- This will be the first time The Jim Henson Company has ever sold officially authenticated items to the public, which includes more than 80 hand-made puppets.
- The auction also features nine pieces of original artwork by the late Caroll Spinney, best known as the puppeteer behind Sesame Street’s Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch.
- The actual auction will take place Tuesday, November 25 at 10:00am PT both in person at Henson company headquarters in Hollywood, CA and online, but THR notes bids will open October 22 and that proceeds from the special event will benefit the work of the Jim Henson Company archives.
- The auction will include items from many film and TV projects, including The Muppet Movie, Fraggle Rock, Labyrinth, Farscape, The Hoobs, along with a number of items – including characters, costumes, and props – from the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
- A video promoting the auction (as seen above) featuring Jim Henson’s son, Brian Henson, includes some of the specific items that will be auctioned, such as the treasure map from Muppet Treasure Island, Baby Kermit’s rocking chair from The Muppets Take Manhattan, several busts seen in The Muppet Christmas Carol, and more.
- Julien’s is now taking pre-orders for a hardcover book devoted to items for the auction, which retails for $100.00.
- In other Muppety news, The Muppet Show is returning via a special on Disney+ produced by Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg and hosted by Sabrina Carpenter, with the potential for it to become an ongoing series once more.
