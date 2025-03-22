"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Pedro Pascal, Elisabeth Moss, and More to Appear Week of March 24th

Plus Chelsea Handler, Carey Mulligan, Ike Barinholtz, and Jon Gries also join the show.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 24th-28th:

Monday, March 24 Pedro Pascal ( The Last of Us ) Ike Barinholtz ( The Studio ) Musical Guest Trisha Yearwood

Tuesday, March 25 Elisabeth Moss ( The Handmaid’s Tale ) Adam Devine ( The Righteous Gemstones ) Musical Guest Momma

Wednesday, March 26 Carey Mulligan ( The Ballad of Wallis Island ) Michelle Monaghan ( The White Lotus ) Musical Guest Cameron Winter

Thursday, March 27 Chelsea Handler ( Chelsea Handler: The Feeling ) Jon Gries ( The White Lotus ) Musical Guest Jesse Welles

Friday, March 28 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.