"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Pedro Pascal, Elisabeth Moss, and More to Appear Week of March 24th
Plus Chelsea Handler, Carey Mulligan, Ike Barinholtz, and Jon Gries also join the show.
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 24th-28th:
- Monday, March 24
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
- Musical Guest Trisha Yearwood
- Tuesday, March 25
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Adam Devine (The Righteous Gemstones)
- Musical Guest Momma
- Wednesday, March 26
- Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island)
- Michelle Monaghan (The White Lotus)
- Musical Guest Cameron Winter
- Thursday, March 27
- Chelsea Handler (Chelsea Handler: The Feeling)
- Jon Gries (The White Lotus)
- Musical Guest Jesse Welles
- Friday, March 28
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.