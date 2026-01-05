"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guests: Ben Affleck, Alan Cumming, and More to Appear Week of January 5th

Plus, Joel Edgerton, Debbie Gibson, Rachel Maddow, Denis Leary, and HUNTR/X also join the show.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 5-9:

Monday, January 5 Ben Affleck (The Rip) Erin Doherty (Adolescence; A Thousand Blows) Musical Guest Molly Tuttle

Tuesday, January 6 Nikki Glaser (83rd Annual Golden Globes®) Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams) Debbie Gibson sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, January 7 Alan Cumming (The Traitors) Taylor Dearden (The Pitt)

Thursday, January 8 Denis Leary (Going Dutch) Rachel Maddow (The Rachel Maddow Show) Musical Guest HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters (featuring EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

Friday, January 9 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.