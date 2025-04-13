"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Kathy Bates, Rashida Jones and More to Appear Week of April 14th
Plus Diego Luna, Luke Bryan, Minka Kelly, Jon Bernthal and others also join the show.
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 14th-18th:
- Monday, April 14
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Musical Guest Djo
- Tuesday, April 15
- Luke Bryan (American Idol)
- Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon)
- Musical Guest Dirty Honey
- Wednesday, April 16
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
- Bill Simmons (Celtics City)
- Musical Guest Sam Fender
- Thursday, April 17
- Jon Bernthal (The Accountant 2)
- Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh (Deli Boys)
- Musical Guest Japanese Breakfast
- Friday, April 18
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.