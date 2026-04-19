"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Ringo Starr, Jon Favreau, and More to Appear Week of April 20th

The show also welcomes James Taylor, Adam Scott, Ray Romano, Tracy Morgan, Kal Penn, Gov. Tim Walz, and others

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 20-24:

Monday, April 20 Ringo Starr (Long Long Road) Kal Penn (4×20: Quick Hits) Musical Guest Bleachers

Tuesday, April 21 Jon Favreau (Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu) James Taylor (An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band) Musical Guest James Taylor

Wednesday, April 22 Adam Scott (Hokum) Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.)

Thursday, April 23 Ray Romano (Running Point) Tracy Morgan (The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins)

Friday, April 24 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.