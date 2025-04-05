"Jimmy Kimmel Live" Guest List: Jean Smart, Christina Ricci and More to Appear Week of April 7th

The show also welcomes Eric Andre, Marsai Martin, Melanie Lynskey, David Alan Grier and others

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 7th-11th:

Monday, April 7 Eric Andre ( Bombing with Eric Andre ) Marsai Martin ( G20 ) Musical Guest almost monday

Tuesday, April 8 David Alan Grier ( St. Denis Medical ) Meghann Fahy ( Drop ) Musical Guest Malcolm Todd Jimmy Vivino sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones

Wednesday, April 9 Jean Smart ( Hacks ) Melanie Lynskey ( Yellowjackets ) Musical Guest Lola Young

Thursday, April 10 Christina Ricci ( Yellowjackets ) Mark Duplass ( Good American Family Musical Guest ENHYPEN

Friday, April 11 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.