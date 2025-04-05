"Jimmy Kimmel Live" Guest List: Jean Smart, Christina Ricci and More to Appear Week of April 7th
The show also welcomes Eric Andre, Marsai Martin, Melanie Lynskey, David Alan Grier and others
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 7th-11th:
- Monday, April 7
- Eric Andre (Bombing with Eric Andre)
- Marsai Martin (G20)
- Musical Guest almost monday
- Tuesday, April 8
- David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical)
- Meghann Fahy (Drop)
- Musical Guest Malcolm Todd
- Jimmy Vivino sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
- Wednesday, April 9
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Musical Guest Lola Young
- Thursday, April 10
- Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
- Mark Duplass (Good American Family)
- Musical Guest ENHYPEN
- Friday, April 11
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.