"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Jean Smart, Hannah Waddingham, and More to Appear Week of August 17th

The show also welcomes Ana Gasteyer, Charlie Day, Janelle James, Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, and others; Rosie O'Donnell fills in as Guest Host.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Rosie O’Donnell leads this week’s shows.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 17-21:

Monday, August 17 - Guest Host Rosie O’Donnell Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) Ana Gasteyer (Schmigadoon!) Musical Guest The Linda Lindas Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, August 18 - Guest Host Rosie O’Donnell Jean Smart (Hacks) Richard Gadd (Half Man) Musical Guest Ashley McBryde Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, August 19 - Guest Host Rosie O’Donnell Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, August 20 - Guest Host Rosie O’Donnell Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt) Musical Guest Sydney James Harcourt (Cats: The Jellicle Ball) Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Friday, August 21 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



