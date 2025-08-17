"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Adam Scott, Andy Samberg and More to Appear Week of August 18th
Tiffany Haddish fills in as guest host this week as Jason Isaacs, Mark Rober, Jon Batiste, and others join the show
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Tiffany Haddish leads this week’s shows.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 18-22:
- Monday, August 18 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- Musical Guest Jon Batiste
- Tuesday, August 19 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Selena Martin, Sparkle Clark and Shermona Long (Tiffany Haddish Goes Off)
- Musical Guest Lauren Spencer Smith
- Wednesday, August 20 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish
- Andy Samberg (The Roses; Digman!)
- Harvey Guillén (Shape Island; What We Do in the Shadows)
- Musical Guest Ravyn Lenae
- Thursday, August 21 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
- Mark Rober (#TeamWater)
- Musical Guest Wolf Alice
- Friday, August 22
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.