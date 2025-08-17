"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Adam Scott, Andy Samberg and More to Appear Week of August 18th

Tiffany Haddish fills in as guest host this week as Jason Isaacs, Mark Rober, Jon Batiste, and others join the show

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Tiffany Haddish leads this week’s shows.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 18-22:

Monday, August 18 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Michelle Williams ( Dying for Sex ) Jason Isaacs ( The White Lotus ) Musical Guest Jon Batiste

Tuesday, August 19 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Adam Scott ( Severance ) Selena Martin, Sparkle Clark and Shermona Long ( Tiffany Haddish Goes Off ) Musical Guest Lauren Spencer Smith

Wednesday, August 20 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Andy Samberg ( The Roses ; Digman! ) Harvey Guillén ( Shape Island ; What We Do in the Shadows ) Musical Guest Ravyn Lenae

Thursday, August 21 - Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Jessica Williams ( Shrinking ) Mark Rober (#TeamWater) Musical Guest Wolf Alice

Friday, August 22 TBA



