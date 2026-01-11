"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Michael B. Jordan, Chris Pratt, and More to Appear Week of January 12th

Plus, Ed Sheeran, Noah Wyle, Joel McHale, Johnny Knoxville, Jessie Buckley, and others join the show.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 12-16:

Monday, January 12 Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) Joel McHale (Animal Control)

Tuesday, January 13 Noah Wyle (The Pitt) Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Starfleet Academy; Come See Me in the Good Light) Musical Guests Raphael Saadiq, Miles Caton and Ludwig Göransson

Wednesday, January 14 Johnny Knoxville (Fear Factor: House of Fear) Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another) Musical Guest Ed Sheeran

Thursday, January 15 Chris Pratt (Mercy) Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Friday, January 16 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.