"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guests List: Rachel McAdams, Mike Epps, and More to Appear Week of January 19th

Plus the judges from "American Idol," Judd Apatow, Martin Short, and Jackson White also join the show.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 19-23:

Monday, January 19 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 12, 2026 Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) Joel McHale (Animal Control)

Tuesday, January 20 Rachel McAdams (Send Help) Judd Apatow (Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!) Musical Guest The Temper Trap

Wednesday, January 21 Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) Jackson White (Tell Me Lies)

Thursday, January 22 Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood (American Idol) Mike Epps (Mike Epps: Delusional and The Upshaws) Musical Guest Men At Work

Friday, January 23 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.