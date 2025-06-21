"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Heidi Klum, Cast of "Superman" and More to Appear Week of June 23rd

Diego Luna fills in as guest host this week and his "Andor" costars Adria Arjona and Alan Tudyk and join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Andor’s Diego Luna leads this week’s shows.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 23rd-27th:

Monday, June 23 - Guest Host Diego Luna Patton Oswalt ( Black Coffee and Ice Water ; Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ) Adria Arjona ( Andor ; Splitsville ) Musical Guest NEZZA

Tuesday, June 24 - Guest Host Diego Luna Tiffany Haddish ( The Funny and Fearless Tour ) Alan Tudyk ( Andor ; Resident Alien ) Musical Guest Hermanos Gutiérrez

Wednesday, June 25 - Guest Host Diego Luna David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult ( Superman ) Ariela Barer ( The Last of Us ) Musical Guest Good Charlotte

Thursday, June 26 - Guest Host Diego Luna Emma Stone ( Eddington ) Heidi Klum ( Project Runway ) Dolores Huerta

Friday, June 27 TBA



