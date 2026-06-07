"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and More to Appear Week of June 8th

The show also welcomes Colman Domingo, Patton Oswalt, Olivia Rodrigo (twice!), Jack Quaid, Eric Andre, and others.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 8-12:

Monday, June 8 Tom Hanks (Toy Story 5) Eric Andre (Little Brother)

Tuesday, June 9 Colman Domingo (Disclosure Day) Patton Oswalt (Tea & Scotch) Musical Guest The Chicks

Wednesday, June 10 Olivia Rodrigo (you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love) Zlatan Ibrahimović (2026 FIFA World Cup) Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo

Thursday, June 11 Tim Allen (Toy Story 5) Jack Quaid (The Boys) Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo

Friday, June 12 TBC



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.