"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Sam Rockwell, Bella Ramsey, and More to Appear Week of June 9th

"Kimmel" also welcomes Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Spade, Wiz Khalifa, and the cast of "The While Lotus."

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 9th-13th:

Monday, June 9 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 29, 2025 Ricky Gervais ( Ricky Gervais: Mortality ; Hollywood Walk of Fame ) Kaitlyn Dever ( The Last of Us ) Musical Guest Kali Uchis

Tuesday, June 10 Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes ( SmartLess ) Bella Ramsey ( The Last of Us ) Musical Guest HARDY

Wednesday, June 11 Arnold Schwarzenegger ( FUBAR ) Aimee Lou Wood ( The White Lotus ) Musical Guest Lil Wayne

Thursday, June 12 Sam Rockwell ( The White Lotus ) Glennon Doyle ( We Can Do Hard Things ) Musical Guest Valerie June

Friday, June 13 David Spade ( David Spade: Dandelion ) Wiz Khalifa ( Kush + Orange Juice 2 ) Musical Guest Wiz Khalifa



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.