"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Gavin Newsom, Magic Johnson, and More to Appear Week of March 2nd

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 2-6:

Monday, March 2 Earvin “Magic” Johnson Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story: John F Kennedy & Carolyn Bessette) Musical Guest Tyler Ballgame

Tuesday, March 3 Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) (Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery) Ike Barinholtz (Funny You Ask with Ike Barinholtz)

Wednesday, March 4 Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) Musical Guest The Head And The Heart

Thursday, March 5 Zach Braff and Donald Faison (Scrubs) Chris Fleming (Chris Fleming: Live at The Palace)

Friday, March 6 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.