"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Miley Cyrus, Owen Wilson and More to Appear Week of May 19th

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 19th-23th:

Monday, May 19 Seth Rogen ( The Studio ) Jake Tapper ( Original Sin ) Musical Guest Kali Uchis

Tuesday, May 20 Sarah Silverman ( Sarah Silverman: PostMortem ) Paul W. Downs ( Hacks ) Musical Guest Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory

Wednesday, May 21 Owen Wilson ( Stick ) Tramell Tillman ( Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ) Musical Guest Laufey

Thursday, May 22 Miley Cyrus ( Something Beautiful ) Mike Birbiglia ( Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life ) Musical Guest Miley Cyrus

Friday, May 23 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.