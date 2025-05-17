"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Miley Cyrus, Owen Wilson and More to Appear Week of May 19th
This week the show will also welcome Tramell Tillman, Sarah Silverman, Jake Tapper, Mike Birbiglia, and more.
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 19th-23th:
- Monday, May 19
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Jake Tapper (Original Sin)
- Musical Guest Kali Uchis
- Tuesday, May 20
- Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: PostMortem)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Musical Guest Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
- Wednesday, May 21
- Owen Wilson (Stick)
- Tramell Tillman (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning)
- Musical Guest Laufey
- Thursday, May 22
- Miley Cyrus (Something Beautiful)
- Mike Birbiglia (Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life)
- Musical Guest Miley Cyrus
- Friday, May 23
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.