"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Noah Wyle, Charlize Theron and More to Appear Week of May 5th
The show also welcomes Nick Offerman, Barry Keoghan, Charlie Cox, They Might Be Giants and more.
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 5th-9th:
- Monday, May 5
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
- Tom Segura (Bad Thoughts)
- Musical Guest Fuerza Regida
- Tuesday, May 6
- Nick Offerman (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning)
- Charlie Cox (Daredevil: Born Again)
- Musical Guest They Might Be Giants
- Wednesday, May 7
- Barry Keoghan (Hurry Up Tomorrow)
- Luenell (stand-up comedy dates)
- Musical Guest I’m With Her
- Thursday, May 8
- Charlize Theron (The Old Guard 2)
- Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)
- Musical Guest Rilo Kiley
- Friday, May 9
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.