"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Noah Wyle, Charlize Theron and More to Appear Week of May 5th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 5th-9th:

Monday, May 5 Noah Wyle ( The Pitt ) Tom Segura ( Bad Thoughts ) Musical Guest Fuerza Regida

Tuesday, May 6 Nick Offerman ( Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ) Charlie Cox ( Daredevil: Born Again Musical Guest They Might Be Giants

Wednesday, May 7 Barry Keoghan ( Hurry Up Tomorrow ) Luenell (stand-up comedy dates) Musical Guest I’m With Her

Thursday, May 8 Charlize Theron ( The Old Guard 2 ) Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt ( The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Musical Guest Rilo Kiley

Friday, May 9 TBA



