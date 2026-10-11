"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Josh Brolin, Kim Kardashian, and More to Appear Week of October 12th

The show also welcomes Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, William Shatner, Brad Paisley, Judd Apatow, Adam Brody, and others.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 12-16:

Monday, October 12 Josh Brolin (Whalefall) William Shatner and Brad Paisley (Love & Other Mysteries) Musical Guest William Shatner and Brad Paisley Adryon de León sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, October 13 Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Street Fighter) Kate Berlant (Kate Berlant: Parmesan) Adryon de León sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, October 14 Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This) Tom Rhys Harries (Clayface) Musical Guest Matchbox Twenty Adryon de León sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, October 15 Kim Kardashian (All’s Fair) Judd Apatow (Norm: The Tale of Norm MacDonald; Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story) Adryon de León sits in with The Cletones

Friday, October 16 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



