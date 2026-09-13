"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Stephen Colbert, Sarah Paulson, and More to Appear Week of September 14th

Plus, Bill Burr, H.E.R., and Rory Scovel join the show, and Judith Hill sits in with The Cletones.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 14-18:

Monday, September 14 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 9, 2026 Mariska Hargitay (78th Primetime EmmyⓇ Awards) Kaia Gerber (The Shards) Musical Guest The Milk Carton Kids Franky Perez sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, September 15 Stephen Colbert Judith Hill sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, September 16 Bill Burr (The Social Reckoning) H.E.R (Forgotten Island) Judith Hill sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, September 17 Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) Rory Scovel (Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On) Judith Hill sits in with The Cletones

Friday, September 18 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



