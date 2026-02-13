Video: Disney Legend Jon Favreau Comments on Upcoming "Oswald The Lucky Rabbit" Project at Recent Star Wars Event
You had us at 2D, Jon.
While some may have been waiting to hear more Star Wars news from Disney Legend Jon Favreau, they also got a fun treat regarding his upcoming Oswald The Lucky Rabbit-themed project.
What’s Happening:
- During an event that would inevitably announce the Star Wars: Most Wanted Campaign, Disney Legend Jon Favreau shared a bit more about his projects beyond Star Wars.
- Devotees may recall that Favreau has been working on a new live-action hybrid series featuring Walt Disney’s character that predates Mickey Mouse - Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.
- News of the series originally broke nearly a year ago, and since then we’ve seen production taking place at Disneyland Park, as well as additional casting news, more of which can be seen at our Oswald landing page.
- As far as his appearance now, he shares a bit about the show, that they’ve been working on it and the 2D animation that will be featured in it, and comments on the new ways of telling those stories now, and how they differ from Star Wars projects.
- Take a look at the moment in our video below.
- The new Oswald series is set to be a live-action/animation hybrid, a la the 2016 live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book, which Favreau also directed for the company, though that was with photorealistic 3D recreations of the animated characters.
- We already knew, and this video confirms, that Favreau will be utilizing 2D animation in the new project, making it sound more like a modern day Who Framed Roger Rabbit than the aforementioned adaptation of The Jungle Book or even Favreau’s 2019 adaptation of The Lion King.
- Disney fans will surely tell you that Oswald the Lucky Rabbit was one of Walt Disney’s early creations, dating back to 1927 before Mickey Mouse, and featured in 27 animated shorts.
- Walt inevitably lost the rights to the character to Universal in a dispute that is largely known to have influenced the creation of Mickey Mouse in 1928. Disney CEO Bob Iger brought the character back to the company in 2006.
- Favreau, who was named a Disney Legend in 2019, is also set to direct the upcoming feature based on the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian & Grogu.
- There is no official timeline or any kind of release date for the new series, other than sporadic production updates.
