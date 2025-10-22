Cementing A Legacy: Jonas Brothers to be Honored With Handprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre
The TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood is getting a new piece of cement ready for a handprint ceremony that will take place in December, commemorating the Jonas Brothers.
What’s Happening:
- The TCL Chinese Theatre is set to add a number of new handprints into its forecourt, adding at least three new members to the legendary cement there.
- When it originally opened in 1927 (then called Grauman’s Chinese Theatre), the tradition began shortly afterward that saw well-known and iconic celebrities take part in a handprint‑and‑footprint ceremony, where the celebrities imprint their hands, feet (and sometimes signatures or personal objects) into wet cement in the theatre’s forecourt, thereby creating a permanent (or semi‑permanent) tribute.
- Doing this at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood is a celebrated Hollywood tradition, one that was even replicated at the Disney-MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios) at Walt Disney World in front of their replica of the landmark Chinese Theatre.
- The idea of leaving one’s “mark" in concrete denotes a lasting legacy in Hollywood, as such it is regarded as a high honour in the film and entertainment industry to be invited to participate.
- Now, in celebration of their 20th anniversary, the Jonas Brothers will be immortalized at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in their own handprint-footprint ceremony.
- The ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday, December 3rd, commemorating the trio’s Hollywood legacy, which started back in 2006, when they released their debut album, It's About Time, under Columbia. The album had limited promotion and only sold modestly (~50,000 copies initially). They were later dropped by the label.
- However, they were signed by the Disney-owned Hollywood Records in 2007, releasing their self-titled second album, Jonas Brothers, which included hit singles like “Year 3000", “S.O.S.", and “Hold On." They were then heavily leveraged on Disney Channel giving them even more exposure, appearing in episodes of Hannah Montana with Miley Cyrus, and starring in the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock (2008), alongside Demi Lovato before being featured in their own Disney show, JONAS.
- Now, decades later, they are set to appear in the recently announced but hugely anticipated Camp Rock 3, as well as A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which is streaming November 14th on Disney+.
