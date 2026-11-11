Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro Honors Veterans and Reflects on Walt and Roy Disney's Service

Disney CEO reflects on Walt and Roy’s service and salutes today’s heroes and their families

Today is Veterans Day, and The Walt Disney Company's CEO Josh D'Amaro did not let the day go by without taking a moment to celebrate America's military service members. Many Veterans work for The Walt Disney Company today, but D'Amaro was sure to spotlight the two who started it all.

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Josh D'Amaro posted a message on Instagram today in support of America's Veterans, with specific reference to the thousands who work for the Walt Disney Company today.

Josh D’Amaro also took a moment to celebrate Walt and Roy O. Disney, mentioning they "both answered a call to service."

Roy O. Disney served in the U.S. Navy during World War I. Walt was technically too young to serve, but he lied about his age when he was 16 and drove ambulances in Europe immediately following the end of the war.

D'Amaro includes shots of both Walt and Roy as well as many of the Veterans who currently work at Disney in a variety of capacities.

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