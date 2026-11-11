Walt Disney World Celebrates Veterans Day with New Hotel Deals for Service Members

Service members can take advantage of these deals through December 2027

It's Veterans Day, and Disney has always found special ways to support those people who served in the military. Walt Disney World has officially rolled out its 2027 military offers for U.S. service members, continuing room discounts at Disney Resorts Collection hotels.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World’s 2027 military offers appeared on the official site on Veterans Day. Bookings are open through December 21, 2027, and offer service members significant discounts on Walt Disney World resort hotels.

Room discounts follow a tiered structure: up to 30% off at Deluxe and DVC resorts during summer (June 1–August 31), 25% off other eligible nights 25% off Moderate resorts and Art of Animation Family Suites during summer, 20% off other eligible nights 20% off Value resorts and Fort Wilderness Campsites during summer, 15% off other nights. Eligible stays run most nights January 1 through December 21, 2027. There are blockout periods around spring break and Thanksgiving.

Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge, which opens July 1, 2027, is included in the top-tier 30% discount for its first two months. We might expect the newest resort to be excluded from discounts for a time, but not in this case.

Additionally, Coronado Springs King Bed Rooms upgrade to the Deluxe tier, and Art of Animation Family Suites move into the Moderate tier.

A valid military ID is required at check-in.

Our preferred travel provider, MouseFan Travel, can assist you with booking.

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