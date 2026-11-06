Disney Welcomes Military Families to Cotino for an "Incredible" Celebration
Families connected with Pixar artists, enjoyed activities at the Parr House, and received a surprise visit from Mickey Mouse during the Veterans and Military Families Month event.
Military families received a superhero-sized welcome at Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community in California’s Coachella Valley, during a special celebration honoring their service and sacrifice.
What’s Happening:
- In recognition of National Veterans and Military Families Month, Disney welcomed families from Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms for a day of Disney and Pixar surprises, family activities, and opportunities to make memories together. The event was held in partnership with Blue Star Families, an organization Disney has supported for more than 15 years.
- The celebration took place at Cotino’s Parr House, inspired by the mid-century modern home featured in Pixar’s Incredibles 2. With Cotino Bay providing the backdrop, families gathered for lunch before getting a special look inside the home and enjoying activities inspired by the superhero family.
- Pixar artists who helped bring The Incredibles to life joined the festivities, creating personalized portraits that transformed participating family members into their own superheroes. Children also enjoyed arts and crafts on the event lawn, while families had time to explore the property and spend time together.
- And, of course, there was a special Disney guest: Mickey Mouse stopped by to greet families and pose for photos.
- “Being part of a community means being a good neighbor, and days like this are a wonderful example of what that can look like,” said Claire Bilby, senior vice president of Storyliving by Disney. “We are proud to bring together military families, Disney storytellers and our Cotino community to create moments of connection and joy, while showing our appreciation for families who give so much through their service.”
- Blue Star Families Senior Vice President of External Affairs Ashley Saville also emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for military families to spend time together.
- “Military families give so much in service to our country, and they deserve moments that are simply about being together and making memories,” Saville said. “We’re grateful to Disney for helping create a day filled with joy, connection and a few unforgettable surprises for these families.”
- For participating Blue Star Families member Australia Herrera, the experience offered a welcome opportunity to enjoy a day together.
- “Military life asks a lot of the entire family, so having a day where we could just be together, have fun and see the kids light up was incredibly special,” Herrera said. “From seeing ourselves as superheroes to meeting Mickey, there were surprises around every corner.”
- The celebration also reflected Disney’s longstanding support of the military community. The Walt Disney Company traces its tradition of honoring service members back to founders Walt and Roy Disney, who both contributed to the World War I effort. Since 2012, Disney has provided more than $27 million in funding and media support to nonprofit organizations focused on bringing joy to veterans and military families.
- The Cotino community helped make the event special even before families arrived. On November 3, Cotino residents and Disney Cast Members joined forces through Disney VoluntEARS to decorate teddy bears for the children attending the following day. Each child received one of the bears as a keepsake, along with special Mickey Mouse plush figures.
- “What makes Cotino special is the sense of community we’re creating together. Seeing our residents and Disney Cast Members come together to make this day even more meaningful for military families is a wonderful reflection of that spirit,” said Jay Critcher, Cotino vice president of operations.
- Cotino resident Larry Dick also shared his appreciation for the opportunity to participate, noting that residents were happy to help military families during the holiday season.
- The gathering brought together Disney storytellers, Cast Members, Cotino residents, and Blue Star Families in a shared celebration of the military community. With superhero portraits, creative activities, teddy bears, and a visit from Mickey Mouse, the day offered military families a chance to enjoy a little extra Disney magic.
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